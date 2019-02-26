Prince Harry jokes with Meghan Markle when congratulated on pregnancy: ‘Is it mine?’

Prince Harry surely will not be forging a career in stand-up comedy anytime soon.

The Duke of Sussex reached into his bag of bad dad jokes Monday while he and wife Meghan Markle made their rounds during their trip to Morocco.

BBC News cameras caught Harry’s funny moment with Markle, 37, as they were visiting a secondary school and a woman looked over at the Duchess of Sussex and congratulated her on her pregnancy.

“What, you’re pregnant?” Prince Harry asked, causing the room to erupt with laughter.

“Surprise!” Meghan responded with a smile.

Harry, certainly asking all the right questions, jokingly then asked, “Is it mine?!”

Harry and Markle aren’t strangers to these impromptu interactions with fans and well-wishers.

Earlier this month, the royal couple nearly lost it when a young student attending a workshop dropped the f-bomb in their presence.

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f---ing around on the stage,” the boy explained to Markle and Harry prompting the “Suits” alum to let out a surprised chuckle. Harry also displayed a wry grin as he focused on the boy intently.

Despite the innocent impromptu swear, the couple kept their cool and continued with their royal duties.

Kensington Palace confirmed in October that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, and Meghan reportedly told fans she’s due to give birth in late April.