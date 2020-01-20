Meghan Markle's royal title may change yet again: reports

It seems that in the flurry of decisions made pertaining to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stepping back from royal duties there may have been an error.

On Saturday, a statement from Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not use their HRH titles -- his or her royal highness -- which is set to take effect in the spring. In turn, according to People magazine and the Daily Mail, aides said the pair would go by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

However, according to the Daily Mail, typically only divorced wives or widows are addressed using a comma between their first name (Meghan Markle) and their royal title (Duchess of Sussex).

In recent years, the title stylization has been used twice: Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Daily Mail reports that royal officials said the statement was given out in error, and that their new titles would be announced soon. In addition, per People, aides are currently reviewing with experts at the palace about the correct use going forward.

It is likely that their titles will revert back to Duke and Duchess of Sussex, simply without the HRH.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," read the initial statement. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."

The statement continued: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."