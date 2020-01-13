Will Meghan Markle be able to profit from her celebrity status?

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to "step back" from their royal duties, the world is watching carefully to see what the duo's next move will be.

Meghan, 38, previously worked as an actress before marrying Harry, starring in the drama "Suits," so the use of her celebrity status to benefit her family is a possibility.

Several reports suggest that Markle made nearly $50,000 per episode of "Suits," and she's credited in 108 episodes, which puts her estimated earnings from the show at $5.4 million before brand endorsements and the like.

It was also recently reported that she signed a voice-over deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity benefitting the elephants of Botswana.

No details on the project have been announced, but the term "voice-over" generally does not refer to acting.

It's rumored that the Disney deal was sparked by a conversation that Prince Harry had with Disney CEO Bob Iger at the summer 2019 premiere of "Lion King."

It has also been speculated that the royal couple will follow in the footsteps of the Obamas, and begin to produce film and television.

Julie Montagu, a member of the British nobility known as Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, spoke with Fox News exclusively and said she sees a return to Hollywood -- specifically acting -- in Meghan's future.

When asked whether she thought Markle would return to her craft, Montagu said "absolutely."

"100 percent. I'm sure that's being negotiated now," Montagu said of Markle's potential return to Hollywood. "And if she's just done a voice-over for a Disney film, nothing's going to stop her [from] eventually either going back into acting or taking a role of producing or directing these documentaries and mini-series."

However, Montagu said, we likely won't see Markle on the silver screen any time soon.

"I assume we will see her back acting, but definitely not right away," she said. "I think she's got other things on her list that they want to highlight first."

“Power” star, executive producer and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson told Fox News that he believes Meghan and Harry, 35, could find great success in Hollywood.

“Yes, I think coming from a different perspective and in being involved with different types of projects that can do different things for them and their vision, absolutely,” Jackson said. “I think they can definitely do it.”

Brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer also told Foxs News that "there is a Hollywood magnetic pull to Meghan," that will likely lead to the royal couple creating entertainment media in the future.

Schiffer said there is a motivation for Harry and Markle "to be the next big producing duo and provide a nest egg for themselves across the pond," which he said is causing the royal family to "be cursing at the sky."

Schieffer believes that in their potential new careers, Prince Harry and his wife will produce content that will "condemn elements of society that are affecting large swaths of people [such as environmentalism] in order to set themselves up to be the hero."

Similarly, Schieffer said that following the Disney voice-over deal, Markle is "just one modality away" from returning to acting, though he said returning to the screen within a year would "bring great shame on the royal family."

Shannon Felton Spence, former head of Politics and Communications for the British Consulate-General of Boston, also told Fox News that the royal family would be unhappy with Prince Harry and Markle working in Hollywood.

"The royal family would undoubtedly find this to be uncouth," Spence said. "However, if the Duke and Duchess give up their royal life (this would include a clean break, including titles), they would be free to do as they please. As long as they retain royal titles, [her majesty] the Queen will have some oversight into how they are used."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Julius Young contributed to this report.