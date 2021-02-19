LIVE UPDATES: Texas food, water shortages persist as weather improves, power restored

Food and water shortages remained in Texas and other winter weather-stricken swaths of the South, even as forecasts showed warmer temperatures and power had been restored to millions of homes.

Fast Facts Store shelves in the state have empty rows where perishable food would normally appear and officials have been handing out bottled water to help out amid "overwhelming demand."



As of Friday evening, there were about 137,000 homes without power reported across Texas. That’s down from more than 4 million earlier this week. Store shelves in the state have empty rows where perishable food would normally appear and officials have been handing out bottled water to help out amid "overwhelming demand." As of Friday evening, there were about 137,000 homes without power reported across Texas. That’s down from more than 4 million earlier this week.

Store shelves in the state had empty shelves where perishable food would normally appear and officials handed out bottled water to help out amid "overwhelming demand."

Nearly half of Texas’ population was instructed to boil water before drinking it after the icy weather disrupted water treatment facilities. Hundreds of thousands of residents in other affected states were under similar advisories.

Follow below for updates on the winter storm. Mobile users click here.