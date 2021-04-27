Meghan Markle, Prince Harry joining Selena Gomez-led concert to promote coronavirus vaccine awareness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were announced as the campaign chairs for Global Citizen's upcoming fundraiser hosted by Selena Gomez to get coronavirus vaccines to people in the world's poorest countries.

The anti-poverty organization announced earlier this month it will hold the musical event "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World." Its goal is to enlist corporations and philanthropists to raise $22 billion for global vaccinations, particularly targeting countries with less access.

On Tuesday, Global Citizen announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear at the event, which will be taped Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and air on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations on May 8.

SELENA GOMEZ HINTS AT POTENTIAL RETIREMENT FROM MUSIC: I WANT TO 'GIVE MYSELF A REAL SHOT AT ACTING'

Harry and Meghan are also leading an effort to raise money for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX, which hopes to produce $19 billion to pay for the vaccines for medical workers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't the only political figures who will be on hand to help promote vaccine awareness and access.

CARDI B SAYS SELENA GOMEZ NEEDS AN 'EDGY' ERA BEFORE RETIRING FROM MUSIC: ‘SHE NEEDS ONE MORE ERA’

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also appear during the broadcast as part of the "We Can Do This" initiative to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković will also appear at the concert, which will be headlined by Jennifer Lopez.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R. are also set to perform at the concert, with TV hosts Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King and Jimmy Kimmel and actors Ben Affleck, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn now also set to appear. The event is part of a growing chorus seeking wider, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As of April, 60 nations had still not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Last autumn, I called for the sharing of the doses ordered by our countries, to ensure both solidarity and health security," Macron said in a statement. "With the European vaccine sharing mechanism via the COVAX initiative that France is inaugurating, we are in concrete solidarity in the fight against the virus, which does not care about borders. Today I call on all my colleagues to join this momentum and make a commitment at Vax Live."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.