Cardi B says Selena Gomez needs an 'edgy' era before retiring from music: ‘She needs one more era’

Cardi B doesn’t want Selena Gomez to retire from music just yet, and the Grammy-winning rapper says she knows how she can help the 28-year-old pop singer.

Gomez shocked fans on Tuesday with Vogue magazine’s April cover story, which revealed the starlet is considering retirement from her 13-year music career in favor of producing and acting.

Although Gomez has won dozens of awards for her music, she has yet to earn a Grammy.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," Gomez told Vogue. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough."

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different," she added. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Upon hearing the news, Cardi B shared her thoughts on Gomez’s career and the direction she should go.

"I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her," Cardi tweeted out on Thursday. "I think she needs one more Era. [An] edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas."

The "WAP" rapper added that she likes Gomez and defends her because "she is such a sweetheart in person."

"Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want too not cause of these f----ers," Cardi wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Cardi went on to advise Gomez to shake up her "sweet girl" image for a "bad" and "rich" era.

With Cardi’s one Grammy win and eight nominations, she might just know what she’s talking about.

The 28-year-old rapper is also set to perform Sunday night at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Gomez has put out three studio albums, one compilation album, four extended plays and 32 singles throughout her career.

Her latest project, Revelación, was officially released on Friday, March 12. It Gomez’s first Spanish-language extended play and includes seven songs.