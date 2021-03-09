Selena Gomez hints at potential retirement from music: I want to 'give myself a real shot at acting'

Selena Gomez may be stepping away from the microphone for good.

The "Boyfriend" singer, 28, recently opened to Vogue magazine about her long-running career in the entertainment industry and revealed that she is considering retiring from music to focus on her acting career.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," Gomez told the outlet. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different," she continued. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Gomez noted that she wants to give herself "a real shot at acting" in light of a potential retirement.

Throughout Gomez's music career, the singer has released three studio albums and four EPs, beginning with the 2009 soundtrack album for "Another Cinderella Story." The singer most recently released her third studio album, "Rare," in 2020, while her upcoming Spanish-language EP, "Revelación" is set for release on March 12.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress candidly reflected on her time filming Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," noting the authenticity of the people around her at the time.

"[My mom and TV family] were there before any of it," she told the outlet. "They loved me for me, and they still do. I can’t say that I have that anymore. I can’t meet someone and know if they like me for me."

"To be honest, I just want to start over. I want everything to be brand-new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand-new," she concluded the interview.

Gomez rose to prominence when she starred in "Wizards of Waverly Place" at the age of 15. The sitcom aired from 2007 to 2012.