Meghan Markle to write children's book: report

Meghan Markle is writing her first book and plans to become a published author.

The Sun can reveal the likely bestseller will be a work of fiction not based on her life inside the royal family.

She is currently working on possible options, with the favorite being a children’s book focusing on her love of animals, including her dogs, which will no doubt lead to comparisons with popular book series Meg and Mog.

It would seem likely any profits would be donated to charity.

She follows in the footsteps of fellow royals Prince Charles, who released a children’s book in 1980 called The Old Man of Lochnagar, and Sarah Ferguson, the author of a series of books about a character called Budgie the Helicopter in the late nineties.

The move will be seen as controversial because of the Duchess of Sussex’s growing profile following her Vogue magazine guest edit and launch of a fashion line for charity with M&S.

A royal insider revealed: “Meghan is going to become a published author and is very excited about it.

“The plans are in the very early stages and won’t be formally announced for some time.

“But she’s very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children.

“She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it’s very likely they will be incorporated into the story.

"Any book will absolutely not be some sort of tell-all about her life in the royal family.”

Kids books written by major celebrities have become a sales phenomenon in recent years, even sparking criticism from some in publishing who believe real writers are being cut out of the market.

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has become a publishing success in the UK with his books for kids.

In the US megastars as diverse as former president Barack Obama to pop icon Madonna have put our works of children’s fiction.

Meghan has faced a significant backlash this week for including left-wing political figures in her guest edit of the September issue of Vogue magazine.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.