Meghan Markle and Prince Harry host Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz amid family tensions on both sides: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened their doors in Montecito, California, to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz amid tensions within the Beckham family.

On Wednesday, People magazine reported that the couple attended a group dinner held at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home. The outlet shared that they were not directly invited by Markle and Harry, who have had a strained relationship with the British royal family since their 2020 exit.

"Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David [Beckham’s] numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence," a source told the outlet.

"While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous."

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as the Beckhams, for comment. The Sun was the first to report on the swanky supper.

Beckham, 26, and Peltz, 30, have been noticeably missing from the Beckham family’s gatherings, including patriarch David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, People reported. According to the outlet, Beckham and Peltz were invited, but there are "tensions" between the young couple and the family. Still, "the relationship is definitely not beyond repair."

Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, said "I do" to Peltz, an American actress, in 2022. They have been together since 2019. According to reports, Peltz has bumped heads with her famous in-laws, sparking rumors of an ongoing rift.

Similarly, the Sussexes have faced their own family drama. The couple had previously cited hostility and racist attitudes by the press and royal establishment, as well as a lack of support from the palace, as their reasons behind their exit. They went on to air their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s tell-all 2023 memoir "Spare," filled with private details about embarrassing revelations, made things worse.

Harry and Markle remain estranged from the royal family. Like Peltz, Markle, 43, has been blamed for tensions between Harry and his family.

In a May 2 interview with the BBC, Harry said that his father, King Charles III, "won’t speak to him," as the monarch, 76, battles an undisclosed form of cancer. The 40-year-old admitted to the network that he does not know "how long [my father] has" as the monarch continues cancer treatment. Still, the father of two stressed that he’s ready to make amends with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," said Harry. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

Amid the family drama, Harry and Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wore a tailored olive suit designed by Victoria to a British Fashion Council event in London on Wednesday. Several royal experts previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Middleton's relationship with the Sussexes took a dramatic turn following the couple's departure.

Over the years, David has actively been involved in supporting the royal family. Most recently, he served as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, which aims to provide educational opportunities for young people.

According to The Sun, Harry is "fully aware" of Beckham’s "situation" with his parents and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through "similar" rifts. The outlet reported that the couple were said to be "very empathetic and very kind" to Beckham and Peltz. Markle and Peltz, in particular, reportedly found "common ground."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two young children in Montecito, a wealthy coastal city. Beckham and Peltz are said to call Los Angeles home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.