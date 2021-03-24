Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire strategist who said all White people are 'rife with internalized racism'

A new hire by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows due to an essay published last year in which she described "non-Black" people as "rife with internalized racism and unconscious bias."

Archewell, the organization founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently hired strategist Genevieve Roth of Invisible Hand, which describes itself as a "social impact and culture change agency."

Roth, a former Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign staffer, wrote a piece published in Good Housekeeping following the death of George Floyd about the challenges she faces with her Black husband as part of their interracial marriage.

"I started to realize something bigger was at play: He is a Black man raised in the south. I am a white woman raised in Alaska. My [W]hiteness, and my [W]hite privilege, really got in the way," Roth wrote. "I kind of thought we had it covered. We did not. Almost immediately, I began to understand my [W]hite privilege and unconscious bias in new, upsetting ways."

CNN'S DON LEMON SAYS MEGHAN MARKLE'S RACISM CLAIM AGAINST ROYAL FAMILY 'RINGS VERY TRUE'

She then listed examples of apparent advantages she had as a White woman over her husband in various social situations, including interactions with the police and salary negotiations.

"It does not matter how many marches I have planned or how many progressive candidates I have campaigned for or how many times I have chanted Black Lives Matter in the streets: I am rife with internalized racism and unconscious bias. And to all of the non-Black folks reading this, we need to get clear on something: So are you," Roth insisted. "We lose our sense of culpability, misunderstanding racial inequality as something to empathize with instead of something that we created and are uniquely required to solve."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leveled heavy accusations against the British royal family during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, including claims that there were concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin would be before he was born.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying their racially charged accusations were "concerning" and were "taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."