Vince Gill gave Amy Grant a reality check during recovery from brain injury

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Vince Gill has always been wife Amy Grant's biggest support system.

During an appearance on the "Wild Card with Rachel Martin" podcast on Thursday, the Christian singer-songwriter — who experienced a traumatic brain injury in 2022 — shared the sound advice she received from her country star husband during her tough recovery.

"I just remember in the fall of 2022 when my world was very quiet. I just remember saying to Vince, 'What if this is all I get back? What if this is it?" Because to me, it's like the world is in a conversation, and I am down the hall and in a back bedroom. This is like my response time."

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"I love people making me laugh. I love delivering a great one-liner," she continued. "But that doesn't happen when you're like three steps behind the rest of the room. [Vince] just said, ‘Amy, life happens to every one of us every day. A virtuoso musician could have a stroke and never be able to pick up their instrument again. All you do is you just take the hand you're dealt that day and live the life that you get.'"

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In 2022, the "Baby, Baby" singer was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes after falling off her bike. She was treated at a hospital for cuts and abrasions as well as a concussion.

"Amy is getting stronger every day," Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, said in the statement at the time. "Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

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Grant said the accident led doctors to discover a cyst that had been growing in her throat.

"I had this bike wreck and, unbeknownst to me, I actually had a cyst growing in my throat, and because of the trauma of that bike wreck it went into hypergrowth," she told E! News earlier this year. "I had this five-hour surgery, and they took it out."

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Two years earlier, Grant had another health scare when she was diagnosed with PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return) , which had caused complications to the blood circulation through the chambers near her heart. She underwent open-heart surgery to fix the birth defect.

In 2024, Grant opened about how she has managed to heal from the depression she endured after being stripped of her "superpower" and explained why she's chosen to make major changes in hopes of transforming her life.

"I’ve had to be very patient with myself," Grant told AARP at the time. "I have had a lot of good, hard cries. And I went through depression. But everybody is recovering from something. That’s life. If nothing else, we recover every day from the shock of what it means to age. My memory used to be my superpower. Now I can’t trust my memory. But there are hidden gifts in everything."

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"Our mindsets, the stories we tell ourselves, become our realities," she added. "Find the tool kits that you need to move forward."