Millie Bobby Brown fans call out ‘Enola Holmes 3’ for glaring manicure mistake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans are not happy with the first look of Millie Bobby Brown in "Enola Holmes 3."

The first trailer for the upcoming third installment in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise, the 22-year-old actress can be seen reprising her role as the young detective, but fans spotted something that rubbed them the wrong way.

"Forget the mystery, let’s talk about the time-traveling nail tech who set her up with that almond shape in the 19th century," one fan wrote on X.

"Are the acrylic stiletto nails historically accurate?" another wrote, while a third chimed in adding, "pulling up to 1885 with a fresh gel set."

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL REVEALS TRUMP ELECTION INSPIRED HER TO DIRECT FILMS LIKE FEMINIST HORROR 'THE BRIDE'

Fans were also left wondering how "fake nails in the Victorian era" were approved.

While most found issue with her manicure, others were not as bothered by her manicure and came to her defense on social media.

"Y’all nitpick everything," one X user shared. "She’s playing a fictional character in a fun adventure movie. The nails are the least important thing."

"It’s just a movie, not a history documentary," another added in defense. "Who actually cares about the nails? The story and Millie’s energy are what matter."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brown began playing the character in 2020 when she was 16 years old, working to uncover the mystery of her mother's disappearance.

When speaking with Deadline at the time, the "Stranger Things" actress shared that one of the things that drew her to the character was that when reading the script she "felt like I was reading myself," and that all her friends felt the same.

In a new interview with People, Brown shared that as she has gotten older, the character has grown with her and the story has matured as she ages.

"I think what’s really exciting about this one is how much Enola has grown," Brown said. "She’s still got that same fire and curiosity, but she’s a bit more confident in who she is and what she stands for. The stakes feel bigger, not just in terms of the mystery, but emotionally too."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Since she started in the role, Brown has married Jake Bongiovi, and together they adopted a baby girl in August 2025.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP