Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown fans call out ‘Enola Holmes 3’ for glaring manicure mistake

Viewers joked about 'time-traveling nail tech' and 'fresh gel set' in the 19th-century period film

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans are not happy with the first look of Millie Bobby Brown in "Enola Holmes 3."

The first trailer for the upcoming third installment in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise, the 22-year-old actress can be seen reprising her role as the young detective, but fans spotted something that rubbed them the wrong way.

"Forget the mystery, let’s talk about the time-traveling nail tech who set her up with that almond shape in the 19th century," one fan wrote on X.

"Are the acrylic stiletto nails historically accurate?" another wrote, while a third chimed in adding, "pulling up to 1885 with a fresh gel set."

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in the 2026 movie.

Fans slammed Brown for having gel nails in the new "Enola Holmes" movie. (John Wilson/Netflix ©2026)

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL REVEALS TRUMP ELECTION INSPIRED HER TO DIRECT FILMS LIKE FEMINIST HORROR 'THE BRIDE'

Fans were also left wondering how "fake nails in the Victorian era" were approved.

While most found issue with her manicure, others were not as bothered by her manicure and came to her defense on social media.

Millie Bobby Brown in a screenshot from "Enola Holmes 3" on Netflix.

The trailer shared a first-look at "Enola Holmes 3." (John Wilson/Netflix ©2026)

Millie Bobby Brown at a special screening for Stranger Things 5 in London in November 2025.

Some fans came to Brown's defense saying, "Y'all nitpick everything." (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

"Y’all nitpick everything," one X user shared. "She’s playing a fictional character in a fun adventure movie. The nails are the least important thing."

"It’s just a movie, not a history documentary," another added in defense. "Who actually cares about the nails? The story and Millie’s energy are what matter."

Millie Bobby Brown standing on red carpet at The Electric State photocall in London

Brown first appeared in the "Enola Holmes" movie when she was 16 years old. (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brown began playing the character in 2020 when she was 16 years old, working to uncover the mystery of her mother's disappearance.

When speaking with Deadline at the time, the "Stranger Things" actress shared that one of the things that drew her to the character was that when reading the script she "felt like I was reading myself," and that all her friends felt the same.

In a new interview with People, Brown shared that as she has gotten older, the character has grown with her and the story has matured as she ages.

"I think what’s really exciting about this one is how much Enola has grown," Brown said. "She’s still got that same fire and curiosity, but she’s a bit more confident in who she is and what she stands for. The stakes feel bigger, not just in terms of the mystery, but emotionally too."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

British actress Millie Bobby Brown and US actor Jake Bongiovi standing on a red carpet at the Paris Theater in New York

Brown has since married Jake Bongiovi and together they adopted a daughter in 2025. (Charly Triballeau/AFP)

Since she started in the role, Brown has married Jake Bongiovi, and together they adopted a baby girl in August 2025.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue