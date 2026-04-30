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Kris Jenner addresses rumors she’s unhappy with reported $100K facelift

The momager called Dr. Steven LeVine an 'artist' and said she 'adores' him after rumors claimed otherwise

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial Video

Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial

The SKIMS founder set to confront Paris robbery gunmen in court. (Video credit: AP)

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Kris Jenner is finally addressing the rumors that she is unhappy with her facelift results after dishing out a reported $100,000.

On Wednesday's "Khloe in Wonder Land" podcast, the mother-daughter duo discussed the rumor that she's unhappy with Dr. Steven LeVine's work and Jenner called them a "flat out lie."

The momager said it "couldn’t be further from the truth" and she "adores" Dr. LeVine. She said that he is an "artist" while sharing, "I could give you a list of only the ones I know — I never would — but just all the people [he’s worked on]."

Kris Jenner Vanity Fair party

Kris Jenner defended her plastic surgeon and said she's happy with her facelift results. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jenner explained to her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, and the fellow podcast listeners why she decided to address this rumor.

KRIS JENNER DEFENDS SECOND FACELIFT AT 69, SAYS IT'S HER VERSION OF 'AGING GRACEFULLY'

"I’m upset that people are … blaming him," Jenner said. "The only reason to speak up or say anything about it is because it’s really hurting someone else."

Kris Jenner smiling while boarding a water taxi in Venice, Italy

Kris Jenner smiles while boarding a water taxi at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27, 2025. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

Jenner's comments came a month after a report claimed that she was unhappy with the results and looking for a revision.

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Kris Jenner speaking onstage at the Shark Beauty Mission to Glam event

Kris Jenner speaks onstage during the Shark Beauty "Mission to Glam" event at CUT Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 8, 2025, debuting a new blonde hairstyle. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Jenner first debuted her new look in May 2025 and addressed her facelift during an interview with Vogue Arabia in August of last year.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she told the outlet at the time.

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Kris Jenner smiling on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London

Kris Jenner in 2021, several years before her second facelift. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Jenner said that women should feel confident and comfortable to age anyway they want to.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version," she emphasized at the time.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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