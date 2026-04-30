Kris Jenner addresses rumors she’s unhappy with reported $100K facelift

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Kris Jenner is finally addressing the rumors that she is unhappy with her facelift results after dishing out a reported $100,000.

On Wednesday's "Khloe in Wonder Land" podcast, the mother-daughter duo discussed the rumor that she's unhappy with Dr. Steven LeVine's work and Jenner called them a "flat out lie."

The momager said it "couldn’t be further from the truth" and she "adores" Dr. LeVine. She said that he is an "artist" while sharing, "I could give you a list of only the ones I know — I never would — but just all the people [he’s worked on]."

Jenner explained to her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, and the fellow podcast listeners why she decided to address this rumor.

KRIS JENNER DEFENDS SECOND FACELIFT AT 69, SAYS IT'S HER VERSION OF 'AGING GRACEFULLY'

"I’m upset that people are … blaming him," Jenner said. "The only reason to speak up or say anything about it is because it’s really hurting someone else."

Jenner's comments came a month after a report claimed that she was unhappy with the results and looking for a revision.

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Jenner first debuted her new look in May 2025 and addressed her facelift during an interview with Vogue Arabia in August of last year.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she told the outlet at the time.

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Jenner said that women should feel confident and comfortable to age anyway they want to.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version," she emphasized at the time.

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