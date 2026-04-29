LeAnn Rimes cancels concerts due to severe illness, says she is 'truly heartbroken'

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LeAnn Rimes was "heartbroken" after canceling a string of concerts to focus on her health.

Rimes, 43, admitted she was "very grateful" for her fan support, but had to bow out of two upcoming performances in Washington.

"Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week," Rimes shared on her Instagram Stories Wednesday afternoon.

LEANN RIMES UNDERGOES $10K PLASMA TREATMENTS TO REMOVE 'MOLD AND MICROPLASTICS' FROM BODY

"I'm sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled ... also, good news as we will be seeing you very soon!"

In addition to scheduling new dates for her 30 Years of Blue tour, Rimes reminded ticket holders that they would be notified directly "in due course."

"All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, and if you're unable to attend, refunds will be available through your original point of purchase," she wrote.

"I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover."

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She added, "I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon."

Rimes' representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this year, the "How Do I Live" singer detailed the process of removing toxic "mold and microplastics" from her body, a procedure which costs $10,000 per treatment.

"My hope is simply to inform and continue the dialogue around what healing can look like," Rimes wrote. "Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, also known as TPE or plasmapheresis ('plasma-fur-ee-sis'), is a medical treatment that removes the liquid portion of blood, known as plasma, which contains proteins, antibodies, toxins, inflammatory agents, and other substances, and replaces it with fresh albumin."

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The procedure costs $10,000, and is designed to "remove plasma from your blood to eliminate inflammatory proteins, toxins, and cellular waste, then replace it with sterile albumin to replenish essential nutrients," according to Next Health.

Last summer, Rimes suddenly walked offstage during a concert in Washington , and revealed the following day that her teeth had fallen out.

"This is the most epic example of how the show must go on," Rimes said online. "Last night, I was onstage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket’ and I felt something pop in my mouth."

"If you’ve been around, you know that I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night."

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Rimes said she instantly panicked and popped her bridge back in before returning to her performance.

"For the rest of the show… I was literally, like this, pushing my teeth in, like, every couple of lines," she said. "Like ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,' they completely fell again in my mouth. It was the most epic experience ever."