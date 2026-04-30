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Emily Blunt's controversial career advice to unhappy workers sparks fiery online debate among fans

Emily Blunt's character in the original 2006 film 'The Devil Wears Prada' inspired a viral meme about corporate burnout and overwork

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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Emily Blunt has caught some heat over her "out of touch" advice about the corporate world.

During a recent interview on Betches' "Picture Day," Blunt, who portrays Emily Charlton, the senior assistant to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," sparked backlash after encouraging young professionals to "quit" their jobs if they're unhappy.

After the first movie's release in 2006, Blunt's character instantly became the inspiration behind a viral meme that signified corporate burnout. 

In the film, an overworked Charlton repeats the line, "I love my job. I love my job. I love my job."

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Emily Blunt standing at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City

Emily Blunt sparked backlash after encouraging corporate workers to "quit" their jobs if they're unhappy.  (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Fast-forward 20 years later, when asked if Blunt had any advice for "women who are hating their jobs right now," she said, "Quit ... no, I think just find something that you deeply want to do. Even if you're earning no money, as long as you love it, you'll be happy."

Listeners were quick to pop off in the comments.

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Emily Blunt standing on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York

Emily Blunt's "Devil Wears Prada" character inspired a viral meme that signified corporate burnout.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"Oooh Emily. If I could. But I'm not rich enough to quit and have no salary for the time I look for another job," one fan commented on Instagram.

"I love when millionaires tell me to quit my job," another added.

"Can't quit, need to pay rent," one user wrote.

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Another said, "Genuinely terrible advice in the current job market but I would love to be this delusional and out of touch with reality."

Despite the backlash, many came to the star's defense.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt posing at The Devil Wears Prada 2 European premiere in London

The first film's core cast returned for the sequel. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"Ignore her net worth, and focus on the fact that she is doing what she loves and that she has a skillset and talent that 99% of the world doesn’t have," one person wrote on X. 

"But, rather than dwell on what she has and you don’t, consider what you do have, and realize that gratitude and contentment goes a long way toward satisfaction. You might even learn to hate your job a little bit less."

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"Life is not about money, its about finding something that means something to you and going for that," another added. "Everyone is different in that respect. I know people who just work, complain and hate every moment of their life. What's the point. Do something worthwhile."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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