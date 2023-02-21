Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face 'South Park' parody while battling legal woes

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘DAMAGED AND DESTROYED RELATIONSHIPS’ - Meghan Markle's new legal battle raises red flags, experts say. Continue reading here…

LEGAL RAMIFICATIONS - ‘South Park’ parody of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could turn into legal threat, royal expert claims. Continue reading here…

‘TOM IS NOT FINE’ - Judd Apatow mocks Tom Cruise over height, co-parenting and Scientology beliefs. Continue reading here…

‘ANYTHING SEXUAL TERRIFIED ME’ - Paris Hilton talks being ‘a sex symbol’ and believing she was asexual before meeting husband Carter Reum. Continue reading here…

A LEGAL WIN - Alec Baldwin scores win in 'Rust' fatal shooting case as DA drops firearm enhancement. Continue reading here…

CLAPPING BACK - Patricia Heaton, 64, lists accomplishments in response to Don Lemon's 'prime' comments about women over 50. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs dead at 49 after apparent suicide: police. Continue reading here…

CASE CLOSED - Richard Belzer, 'Law & Order' star, dead at 78. Continue reading here…

‘BAYWATCH’ BEEF - David Hasselhoff opposed Pamela Anderson's ‘Baywatch’ hiring: casting director. Continue reading here…

BRACE FOR BACKLASH - Evangeline Lilly says she knew she would ‘wake the giant’ with anti-vax mandate rally photos after backlash. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube