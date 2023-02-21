Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face 'South Park' parody while battling legal woes
‘DAMAGED AND DESTROYED RELATIONSHIPS’ - Meghan Markle's new legal battle raises red flags, experts say. Continue reading here…
LEGAL RAMIFICATIONS - ‘South Park’ parody of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could turn into legal threat, royal expert claims. Continue reading here…
‘TOM IS NOT FINE’ - Judd Apatow mocks Tom Cruise over height, co-parenting and Scientology beliefs. Continue reading here…
‘ANYTHING SEXUAL TERRIFIED ME’ - Paris Hilton talks being ‘a sex symbol’ and believing she was asexual before meeting husband Carter Reum. Continue reading here…
A LEGAL WIN - Alec Baldwin scores win in 'Rust' fatal shooting case as DA drops firearm enhancement. Continue reading here…
CLAPPING BACK - Patricia Heaton, 64, lists accomplishments in response to Don Lemon's 'prime' comments about women over 50. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs dead at 49 after apparent suicide: police. Continue reading here…
CASE CLOSED - Richard Belzer, 'Law & Order' star, dead at 78. Continue reading here…
‘BAYWATCH’ BEEF - David Hasselhoff opposed Pamela Anderson's ‘Baywatch’ hiring: casting director. Continue reading here…
BRACE FOR BACKLASH - Evangeline Lilly says she knew she would ‘wake the giant’ with anti-vax mandate rally photos after backlash. Continue reading here…
