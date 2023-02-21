Expand / Collapse search
Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face 'South Park' parody while battling legal woes

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to face backlash amid "Spare" fallout with the Royal Family, as well as personal Markle family drama.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to face backlash amid "Spare" fallout with the Royal Family, as well as personal Markle family drama. (Chris Jackson)

‘DAMAGED AND DESTROYED RELATIONSHIPS’ - Meghan Markle's new legal battle raises red flags, experts say. Continue reading here…

LEGAL RAMIFICATIONS - ‘South Park’ parody of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could turn into legal threat, royal expert claims. Continue reading here…

Famed director Judd Apatow hosted the Directors Guild of America Awards and went after "Top Gun: Maverick" star Tom Cruise in his opening monologue.

Famed director Judd Apatow hosted the Directors Guild of America Awards and went after "Top Gun: Maverick" star Tom Cruise in his opening monologue. (Monica Schipper/Steve Granitz)

‘TOM IS NOT FINE’ - Judd Apatow mocks Tom Cruise over height, co-parenting and Scientology beliefs. Continue reading here…

‘ANYTHING SEXUAL TERRIFIED ME’ - Paris Hilton talks being ‘a sex symbol’ and believing she was asexual before meeting husband Carter Reum. Continue reading here…

A LEGAL WIN - Alec Baldwin scores win in 'Rust' fatal shooting case as DA drops firearm enhancement. Continue reading here…

CLAPPING BACK - Patricia Heaton, 64, lists accomplishments in response to Don Lemon's 'prime' comments about women over 50. Continue reading here…

Hollywood lost both Richard Belzer at 78 and Kyle Jacobs at 49.

Hollywood lost both Richard Belzer at 78 and Kyle Jacobs at 49. (Paul Zimmerman/Daniel Zuchnik )

REST IN PEACE - Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs dead at 49 after apparent suicide: police. Continue reading here…

CASE CLOSED - Richard Belzer, 'Law & Order' star, dead at 78. Continue reading here…

‘BAYWATCH’ BEEF - David Hasselhoff opposed Pamela Anderson's ‘Baywatch’ hiring: casting director. Continue reading here…

BRACE FOR BACKLASH  - Evangeline Lilly says she knew she would ‘wake the giant’ with anti-vax mandate rally photos after backlash. Continue reading here…

