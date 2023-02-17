Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs dead at 49 after apparent suicide: police

Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs has died. The singer-songwriter was 49.

Jacobs was found "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in an upstairs bedroom/office," a representative for the Nashville Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

"His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide," the statement added.

"Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the statement concluded.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).