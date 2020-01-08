Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step back from royal duties as fans react: 'Suits reboot coming soon'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday that they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The shocking statement has left fans from all over the world baffled, and they have taken to social media to air out their hilarious grievances.

"The thinly-veiled Harry/Meghan Netflix original is right there. It's right there, Netflix," one person wrote.

"Suits reboot coming soon...," joked another.

"Meghan Markle to be brand ambassador for Ivy Park x Adidas," suggested someone else.

"Harry & Meghan leaving the royal family is the most shocking twist since Jenny emancipated from the Humphrey family," someone else wrote, referring to "Gossip Girl."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared in a statement posted to Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple said they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, and Harry’s father Prince Charles, as well as the 35-year-old’s older brother Prince William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support," added the couple, who will keep their royal titles.

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance on Tuesday since returning to the U.K. from Canada, where they spent a six-week leave of absence away from royal duties. The couple vacationed in Canada with their 7-month-old son during the holiday season.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.