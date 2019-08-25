Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend his ex Cressida Bonas' wedding: report

Prince Harry "will definitely” go to the wedding of his ex Cressida Bonas, who announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth Stanley earlier this week.

Royal commentator Adam Helliker, said the Duke of Sussex, 34, has always been on good terms with his stunning former partner, 30.

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Adam said of the upcoming nuptials: “Yes, Harry will definitely go, as he has remained on very friendly terms with Cressida, who has never said a word in public about her relationship with the prince. Harry is also very friendly with the bridegroom’s mother, Clare Milford Haven.”

It girl Bonas was introduced to Prince Harry by Princess Eugenie in 2012, and they dated for two years before splitting in 2014 — as it was thought she was overwhelmed by being in the royal spotlight.

Despite the split, the two have remained on good terms, and Bonas attended the prince's royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

While it is expected that Prince Harry will go to the wedding, predicted to be taking place next year, Meghan Markle is also thought to be on the guest list.

A royal source added to Fabulous Digital: “Invites haven’t gone out yet, but I’m told Harry and Meghan will be invited. Harry and Cressie are on good terms, Meghan has got to know her and they are expected to attend.”

Adam said that although Duchess Meghan is likely to get an invite, he said the real question will be whether or not she accepts.

He added: “Meghan is known to feel less comfortable with his Harry’s former girlfriends, particularly Chelsy Davy, who was the prince’s first love and with whom he went out, on and off, for seven years. It was Meghan who ensured that Chelsy was not included on the list for the evening party after their wedding. This was a very pointed snub when many of Harry and Chelsy’s mutual friends from pre-Meghan days were invited to the Frogmore House party.”

Bonas' long-term boyfriend, property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley, announced their engagement with an Instagram post accompanied by a picture of the pair sat in a field in Massachusetts.

A ring featuring a center stone surrounded by red and white stones can be seen on Bonas' finger, while the caption reads: "We're getting married."

The two met and dated while studying at the University of Leeds, but split when Wentworth-Stanley embarked on a year abroad.

Wentworth-Stanley now works for real estate firm Savills, whose websites states that he joined the company as a graduate in 2012 and is now an associate and surveyor.

Meanwhile, descended from King Charles II, Bonas was once believed to be the woman Prince Harry would marry.

Much of her wealth comes from her dad, entrepreneur Jeffrey Bonas, while her It-girl credentials come from her mum, Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon.

She kept up her acting work before branching out into modeling — and appeared in Vanity Fair in 2014 after being named in the year's "International Best-Dressed" list.

Bonas went on to model for Burberry and Mulberry, appearing in a TV ad for the fashion house while working on her budding career on the stage.

A royal source said: “Somewhat shy and appearing initially diffident, Leeds graduate Cressy is happiest at the heart with her family. It was Cressy who was loathe to commit to marrying Prince Harry, she hated life in the Royal goldfish bowl. Cressy went out with Harry Wentworth-Stanley before she hooked up with Prince Harry. In 2017, Cressy contacted Harry WS, having made it plain to Prince Harry she was not going to marry him.”

According to the royal source, bonas' wedding is likely to take place early next year but there is no confirmed location nor wedding date as of yet.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment by Fabulous Digital.

We shared how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be joining Kate Middleton and Prince William this weekend at Balmoral.

And Bonas ended their relationship after being ‘spooked’ watching William and Kate’s first overseas tour with Prince George on TV, royal expert claims.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.