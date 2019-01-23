Princess Eugenie shares adorable throwback post remembering her engagement announcement

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet photo on the one-year anniversary of the day she and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank announced they were engaged.

Eugenie, 28, shared the nostalgic post on her Instagram Tuesday.

“#Tbt to exactly this day last year – Jack and I announced our engagement,” she captioned the picture of her and Brooksbank admiring her engagement ring. “What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019.”

PRINCESS EUGENIE STUNS IN PETER PILOTTO WEDDING GOWN

Eugenie and Brooksbank got engaged on Jan. 1, 2018 and wed on Oct. 12, 2018. The two announced their engagement to the world a few weeks later.

Eugenie, who is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is ninth in line to the British throne. Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are divorced but keep an amicable relationship.

PRINCESS EUGENIE'S WEDDING DRESS DESIGNED TO SHOW HER SPINAL SURGERY SCAR

Brooksbank is the British brand ambassador for George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila. Eugenie works at a contemporary art gallery. The two live at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.