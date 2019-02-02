Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can’t contain themselves when boy drops f-bomb in front of them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got a little more than they bargained for when they met with several local children who attended a workshop.

On Friday, while meeting and conversing with kids in Bristol as part of the Old Vic’s outreach program, the regal couple was shocked when one of the workshop attendees seemingly forgot he was in the presence of royal dignitaries and dropped an f-bomb.

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f---ing around on the stage,” the boy explained to Markle and Harry prompting the pregnant Duchess of Sussex to let out a surprised chuckle. Harry also displayed a wry grin as he focused on the boy intently.

Despite the innocent impromptu swear, the couple kept their cool and continued with their royal duties. Harry even went the extra mile and cleared an entire room of people at the Empire Fighting Chance charity so that he and could comfort a 12-year-old boy who lost his father seven years ago – telling him, “The same thing happened to me.”

“It just got a bit emotional because he mentioned something. He knew some stuff about me and the same thing happened to me. We had a chat for about 10 minutes,” Iestyn Jones told reporters of the 10-minute conversation at the boxing club.

“When we had a group picture at the end he made sure I was standing next to him. They were lovely people. I didn’t expect them to be like that. They were amazing people.”

Before leaving the gym, Harry and Markle were each presented with a pair of boxing gloves emblazoned with their royal titles.

Overjoyed at the fine gesture, Harry smiled at his pregnant wife and told her, “We can spar, we can train. That’s amazing.”