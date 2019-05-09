Mark Hamill jokes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named baby Archie after the wrong 'Star Wars' actor

Actor Mark Hamill jokingly suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their newborn baby after the wrong “Star Wars” character.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn son on Monday and revealed his name, Archie Harrison, to the world on Wednesday. Hamill quickly commented on the name choice with a tongue-in-cheek tweet in which he implied they misunderstood his request to name the baby after him.

“Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor,” he wrote over a picture of Prince William and Harry visiting the new film’s set. “Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.”

Hamill was poking fun at the baby’s middle name, Harrison, which many believe to be shorthand for “Harry’s son,” by suggesting it was actually in honor of Han Solo actor Harrison Ford. Hamill will reprise his role as Luke once more in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which is due to hit theaters on Dec. 20.

Meghan and Harry debuted the baby on Wednesday shortly after a visit from The Queen. The couple did not choose an aristocratic title for the baby, who is not a prince but could have been given a title with "Lord" before his first name. The couple did not disclose why they had chosen the names, so it’s unclear if they took Hamill’s alleged suggestion to heart.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the new parents wrote on Instagram at the time.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

