Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Christmas in Canada away from royal family: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas together across the pond this year.

The royal couple reportedly celebrated son Archie’s first Christmas up north in Canada along with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland — while the rest of the Royal family celebrated in Sandringham.

According to the Daily Mail and the Vancouver Sun, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were spotted hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park — located on Vancouver Island in Canada. The couple were also seen jogging in the neighboring town of North Saanich, according to locals.

Like Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew spent Christmas away from the spotlight.

According to People magazine, the embattled royal — who has made headlines following his controversial TV interview regarding Jeffrey Epstein — attended the 9 a.m. service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene with brother Prince Charles and mother Queen Elizabeth.

While the royals traditionally attend the 11 a.m. service, Andrew kept a low profile and avoided members of the public in attending the earlier service.

Amid their Christmas celebrations, the royal couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish all a Merry Christmas with a simple message.

“Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas,” the picture wrote, followed by a signature from the Duke and the Duchess.

The news of the couple being spotted in Canada comes off the heels of reports that they are taking a break from royal duties amidst their stay in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to welcome the couple to his country.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he wrote. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”