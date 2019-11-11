Meghan Markle honors troops in Instagram post

Meghan Markle is honoring those who have served their nations.

On Monday, the official Instagram account for the Sussexes shared a series of photos for Remembrance Day and Veterans Day.

In one photo, Markle, 38, is pictured on a 2014 tour with the United Service Organizations Inc. -- a non-profit that offers a variety of programs and services designed to support service members and their families.

In the second photo, the former "Suits" actress is seen putting a medal around a serviceman's neck, and in a third picture, a soldier is seen carrying his daughter, who is holding a sign that reads "Welcome Home Daddy!"

"Today is Remembrance Day and also Veterans Day in the United States, a day to honour those who have bravely served in the Armed Forces," the caption read. "Thank you to all, for your service, sacrifice and commitment.

"It has been an important week to recognise those who serve (and have served) as well as to acknowledge their families," the caption continued. "In 2014, The (now) Duchess of Sussex proudly went on @TheUSO tour with the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, visiting troops in five countries: Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

"During this tour, The Duchess met with service personnel and their families and she was proud to recognise their service to the country," the caption added.

It concluded with a statement Markle made at the time: “I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us," she said.

Markle, along with her husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William all joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies over the weekend.