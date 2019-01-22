Meghan Markle held a secret meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Meghan Markle has met privately with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensingston Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex held the secret meeting with Ms. Ardern on Monday after spending time with her during the royal tour of New Zealand last year.

A source told royal commentator Omid Scobie that Meghan “was pleased to have the chance to thank the PM for the wonderful hospitality (she and Harry) received from the people of New Zealand last year”.

TVNZ reporter Joy Reid tweeted that the secret meeting was being held “to recognize their recent successful visit."

The former Suits actress will also join Ms. Ardern for a formal meeting with Prince William later this week.

During their tour, Meghan and Prince Harry completed several public engagements with Ms. Ardern, who also joined them for an evening reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

While rare, it’s not unheard of for the royals to meet with foreign politicians privately, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously playing host to former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Besides the royal visit, Meghan and Ms. Ardern would have plenty to talk about — both are a similar age, proud feminists and are first time (or about to be) mothers.

Meanwhile, the meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister isn’t the only one the Duchess has held this week.

Meghan also played host to friend Daniel Martin over the weekend, a makeup artist that did her face for her wedding to Harry.

Martin posted a photo of their tea and toast, writing in the caption that the duchess was a “consummate hostess” and still the “avocado toast whisperer."

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.