Meghan Markle may or may not be proud of her estranged half-brother Thomas Markle, Jr., today.

While Duchess Meghan, 37, attended the Trooping of the Colour, Thomas, 53, was getting socked in the groin at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., in a celebrity boxing match.

The Daily Mail reports that Thomas' scheduled boxing opponent, Henry "Nacho" Laun, didn't show up for the match.

His stand-in was then disqualified after hitting Thomas twice below the belt.

Thomas said of the punches, "The first time he hit me in the groin I didn’t really feel it, but that second time he hit me I felt it, it took my breath away."

Of the overall match, Thomas said he almost dropped out beforehand due to joint pain but decided to go through with it after munching on CBD gummies.

"I’m new to the ring. I think I did pretty good for a 53-year old," he said. "I was having problems with my headgear that restricted my breathing, but I’m new to this. I’ll be ready for the next one."

Thomas said he welcomes a rematch with his original opponent.

He dedicated the match to the Duchess of Sussex and his newborn nephew, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and said he hopes to mend fences and meet the tyke before his first birthday.

"Meghan, remember you have a brother and a family in the United States," he told her through the press (her least favorite means of communication). "I’m looking forward to seeing you again someday."

Duchess Meghan has been estranged from her father's family ever since they began badmouthing her in the press leading up to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Thomas Jr. wrote an open letter to Prince Harry ahead of the nuptials begging him to call off the wedding, but has since softened his image of his famous sister and requested reconciliation with the Markles.

He reportedly also invited the Duchess to his own wedding.

Duchess Meghan reportedly hasn't had any contact with her father, Thomas Jr. or estranged half-sister Samantha since marrying into the royal family.