Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley injured in alleged street fight

Meghan Markle's nephew allegedly engaged in some not-so-royal behavior.

At a bar in Grants Pass, Oregon, last week, Duchess Meghan's nephew, Tyler Dooley, was allegedly one of nearly 20 participants in a rowdy brawl.

TMZ reports that it's unclear how the fight started, but at some point, Dooley, 26, was shoved to the ground.

Dooley reportedly broke his ankle in the skirmish but didn't feel any pain because he was allegedly so intoxicated.

Dooley was hospitalized after the incident and nobody was arrested.

Witnesses told the site that as Dooley was being transported into the ambulance, he told onlookers, "I have a Rolex. I can pay for this."

Dooley was not invited to Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding last year, but still traveled to London at the time.

Unlike much of her father's side of her family, Dooley has only had nice things to say about his famous aunt.

Dooley, who stars in MTV International's "The Royal World," named a strain of cannabis after Duchess Meghan, dubbing it the "Markle Sparkle."