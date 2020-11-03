Meghan Markle is first modern British royal to vote in US presidential election

A princess has joined the 2020 presidential election.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, is the first modern royal family member to vote in a U.S. presidential election, Fox News can confirm.

A source close to the 39-year-old former actress also told People magazine that Markle "is voting in this election," but did not disclose whether she voted early or plans to vote on Tuesday.

Members of the royal family are generally encouraged to avoid speaking publicly about politics, meaning they also stay out of elections. Markle is one of the very few American citizens--including Wallis Simpson, who died in 1986--to join the royal family.

The royal has been very outspoken in encouraging Americans to vote, revealing in August that she planned to cast a ballot.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," the Duchess of Sussex told Marie Claire magazine. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

She added: "One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband [Prince Harry] and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote."

Harry, 36, recently joined his wife in encouraging Americans to vote.

In September, the couple appeared on ABC and were introduced without their royal titles as they were honored in a celebration for TIME Magazine’s annual 100 list of most influential people in the world.

Harry began the segment by encouraging people to be kind online and offline and avoid being drawn into negativity ahead of the election.

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act,” he declared.

Markle chimed in and said, “We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day. Every four years, we're told the same thing, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.

“Your voice is a reminder that you matter,” the former “Suits” star said. “Because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Fox News' Naledi Ushe and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report