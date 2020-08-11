Meghan Markle reveals she’s voting in 2020 presidential election, breaking royal family tradition

Meghan Markle revealed she’s voting in the 2020 U.S. presidential election this November, an unprecedented choice for members of the British royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex explained her decision to vote in the upcoming election in a statement to Marie Claire.

Markle, 39, was among 100 women including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Meghan McCain, Chelsea Handler, Oprah Winfrey and more who told the outlet about why they are voting.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," the Duchess of Sussex told the outlet. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

She added: "One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband [Prince Harry] and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote."

Markle’s choice to vote comes months after she and Prince Harry announcing they were “stepping down” as senior members of the royal family.

The couple later moved to Los Angeles, Calif. where the former “Suits” star was born.

Traditionally, the British royals don’t vote in elections, and “The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters," according to the monarch’s website. However, according to People magazine, there is no law forbidding it.

Markle didn’t indicate who she would be voting for, however, she was previously a critic of President Trump prior to his 2016 election win.

The L.A. native called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016 and hinted about casting her vote for then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.