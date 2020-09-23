Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say it's 'the most important election of our lifetime'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advocated for voting in the 2020 presidential election on National Voter Registration Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called it the “most important election of our lifetime” and gave more details about their plan when it comes to voting.

On Tuesday, the couple appeared on ABC and were introduced without their royal titles as they were honored in a celebration for TIME Magazine’s annual 100 list of most influential people in the world.

Prince Harry, 36, began the segment by encouraging people to be kind on and offline and avoid getting sucked into negativity ahead of the election.

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act,” he declared.

Markle, 39, chimed in and said, “We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day. Every four years, we're told the same thing, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

“Your voice is a reminder that you matter,” the former “Suits” star said. “Because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Prince Harry then addressed whether or not he could vote in the upcoming election.

“This election I’m not going to be able to vote in the U.S., but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life,” the Duke of Sussex said.

Traditionally, the British royals don’t vote in elections, and “The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters," according to the monarch’s website. However, according to People magazine, there is no law forbidding it.”

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Prince Harry added.

Markle added, “Let’s challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion.”

“Tonight is a reminder of how important it is to watch out for each other, to care for each other, and to inspire each other. We are incredibly proud to join you in this historic moment in time,” the Duke of Sussex concluded.

In addition to voter advocacy, Markle took a second to "honor those who gave us courage this year. Like the scientists, researchers and medical professionals who are leading the fight against COVID-19. Or the countless voices who are speaking out with passion and purpose against injustice and inequality and to those silently marching in solidarity, in peaceful protest to stand for what is just and what is right."

Markle first revealed in August that she planned to vote in the upcoming election following the couple's move to Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Duchess of Sussex also had a publicized conversation with activist and author Gloria Steinem to discuss the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

Steinem later revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood that Markle helped her cold-call voters to make sure they were registered and planned on casting their ballot.