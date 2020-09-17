Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditch royal titles for upcoming television event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal titles were ditched for the first time in a promo video for their upcoming television appearance.

The Duke and Duchess will be honored for TIME Magazine’s annual list of 100 of the world’s most influential people.

ABC will air the special on Sept. 22, the first time the magazine is doing a television event.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON’S BIRTHDAY POST FOR PRINCE HARRY LEAVE ROYAL FANS DIVIDED

In a new promotional video announcing guest appearances, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and the Duchess of Sussex, 36, were introduced simply as “Harry and Meghan.”

However, a TIME article about the event lists the duo as the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."

It’s unclear if the couple will opt to introduce themselves without royal titles.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT REQUIREMENTS REVEALED: REPORT

In February, Prince Harry asked people to “just call him Harry” at a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, following the announcement that he and his wife would be “stepping down” as senior members of the royal family.

The couple later revealed on their Sussex Royal website that moving forward they weren’t going to use their “His/Her Royal Highness” titles although they still retain them. They also declared that they wouldn’t use the word “royal” or “Sussex Royal” for any future business endeavors.

Since the couple’s departure as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Markle have settled into life with their son, Archie, 1, in Santa Barbara, Calif.

PRINCESS SOFIA OF SWEDEN REVEALS WHETHER SHE WOULD EVER CONSIDER A ‘MEGXIT’ LIKE MEGHAN MARKLE

Recently, Markle has reimmersed herself into the television industry.

The couple just signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to bring documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively to the streaming service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” Prince Harry and Markle told the New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”