Meghan Markle, estranged father Thomas always had a ‘complicated’ relationship, childhood boyfriend claims

Meghan Markle’s complex relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle isn’t new, a former flame is alleging.

"I knew her dad growing up as kids," the former "Suits" star’s childhood boyfriend Joshua Silverstein told Us Weekly on Monday.

"I didn’t see him often… but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated and I understood that as most teenager-to-parent relationships are," he claimed.

Silverstein told the outlet that he had a closer relationship with the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria Ragland. The yoga instructor and the former Hollywood lighting director called it quits in 1987.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SURPRISE TEEN WITH ZOOM MENTORING SESSION

"Being there when Meghan’s parents were divorced at that time...it’s hard raising your kids without the secondary parent," the Braid Theater performance artist explained. "It’s all challenging. I don’t think there was anything specifically surprising to find out at that time because there were a lot of people that I knew [who] had challenging relationships with their parents. But I did know about it."

Silverstein told the outlet that he "couldn’t speak to the specificity of what Meghan went through" with Thomas, 76. He suspected the relationship between the father and daughter "might have been strained" due to the divorce.

"I think at the end of the day, we’re all human beings and we all have to create boundaries with people that we may not want to create boundaries with," he said. "But at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you and your family. If that means creating a boundary with your parents, sometimes that’s what you have to do."

On March 7, the duchess, 39, spoke out about her relationship with Thomas to Oprah Winfrey during her televised tell-all.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S HALF-SISTER SAYS DUCHESS, PRINCE HARRY SHOULD GET COUNSELING: 'THERE ARE CHILDREN INVOLVED'

According to Markle, her father was hunted down by the British press and showered him with gifts in exchange for stories about her.

The media mogul, 67, asked Markle if she felt betrayed by her father for speaking to the tabloids, especially right before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

She responded, "If we're going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when the comms team told us this the story was coming out, we called my dad and I asked him and he said, "No, absolutely not."

Markle said she tried to reason with him.

"I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth we can help. And he wasn't able to do that... that for me has really resonated as a mother," she said.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS PRAISED BY SERENA WILLIAMS FOR SPEAKING OUT TO OPRAH WINFREY: SHE HAD ‘SO MUCH POISE’

"I look at Archie and I can’t imagine doing anything to hurt my child. I can’t reconcile that," Markle added.

The former American actress also claimed she would have tried to stop the story but told Thomas, "If we use this to protect you we won’t be able to protect our children one day," referring to influence over the tabloids.

The duchess also compared her father's behavior to her mother, who has remained quiet for four years and has never made a comment or given an interview.

"Everyone has accountability," she pointed out. "Look [the tabloids] hunted my mom down. You've never heard her say a word. She's remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Winfrey clarified on "CBS This Morning" that Thomas has never met Harry, 36, or his grandson Archie. Right now Markle and her father do not have a relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in California. They are expecting a baby girl due this summer.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.