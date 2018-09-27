Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted taking public transit to royal event

Meghan Markle sent social media into overdrive when she was spotted — shock horror — closing her own car door during her first solo event this week. Now it appears her down-to-earth (ahem, normal) approach to life is rubbing off on husband Prince Harry, with the couple spotted catching the train from an event at Loughborough University on Monday.

One starstruck commuter uploaded a video of the Duke of Duchess of Sussex departing a train from Loughborough station.

“Bizarrely sharing my train with Harry & Meghan today,” Twitter user Jonny Norton captioned the video.

The royal newlyweds can be seen walking through the station hand in hand while surrounded by minders and security.

It’s not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled by public transport to an event, the couple also caught a train to their first official visit in Cardiff — which ended up being delayed.

“Most of you have freezing cold hands! We’re very sorry we’re late. Blame the trains!” Harry apologized when they turned up an hour late.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been spotted getting the train on a handful of occasions, while Meghan was lucky enough to score a ride on Queen Elizabeth’s luxurious private train.

The Duchess of Sussex traveled overnight with the 92-year-old monarch to their first joint engagement together in Cheshire in June.

This story originally appeared in news.com.au.