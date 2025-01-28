Meghan Markle delays podcast after pushing lifestyle series due to LA fires: report

Meghan Markle has reportedly pushed back podcast episodes after delaying the release of her upcoming Netflix show.

The premiere date for Markle's series, "With Love, Meghan," was postponed due to the Southern California fires that destroyed parts of Los Angeles and left many dead.

Podcast episodes have also been delayed for the same reason, according to Hello! magazine.

MEGHAN MARKLE POSTPONES LIFESTYLE SERIES RELEASE DUE TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

It's unclear which podcast is being delayed. Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Markle for comment.

Markle signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media last year, according to Deadline. The company is said to be launching a new podcast with the Duchess of Sussex, as well as distributing "Archetypes," which was previously on Spotify.

Markle launched "Archetypes" in 2022. A former Spotify employee described working with Markle and Prince Harry, telling Vanity Fair that the couple "didn’t do what celebrities do on podcasts, which is turn on the mic and talk."

"They wanted a big theme that would explain the world, but they had no ideas," the employee told the outlet.

However, someone who worked closely with the couple claimed certain projects had to be abandoned for practical reasons. "It feels like the only story is ‘They didn’t satisfy their contract,’" she told Vanity Fair. "It’s not like work wasn’t being done."

Two days before "With Love, Meghan" was set to premiere on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex postponed the release, citing the ongoing Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Southern California.

While keyboard warriors were quick to question Markle's motives, experts told Fox News Digital that the delay may prove to help improve Markle's public reputation.

"It would have been wrong to launch her new show while the wildfires continue to rage through L.A.," royal photographer Helena Chard exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I have to say it’s a first, her giving some thought to the release date of her series. She usually releases her work at the most inappropriate time, to the dismay and wrath of the general public."

"The public have understandably constantly berated her for being tone deaf. She is hoping the public see her in a new light as a caring, helpful and kind person, thus changing their current perception of her."

Markle's Netflix show was originally set for a Jan. 15 premiere date, but has since been delayed until March 4.

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show – a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California – has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a representative for Netflix told Fox News Digital.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time helping out victims of the Los Angeles fires, and met with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo on Jan. 10.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.