Meghan King Edmonds opens up about parenting three 'terrorists' on chaotic Christmas morning

Meghan King Edmonds is opening up about juggling responsibilities during the holidays and all the mishaps that can happen along the way.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum, 35, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to describe just how chaotic her Christmas morning was with three "terrorist" kids following her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

"Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter," the former Bravo star wrote. "And also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn't check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn't find out till 7:26 a.m... when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ****silently*** has been going off since 6am... but you've been helping Santa with duties/aka installing - literally - a new play room, and didn't get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don't see the 'big gift' right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven't brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over - each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly - and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing."

The mother of three continued, "Christmas, such a magical holiday. Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity."

The former reality star shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor while catering to her twin boys Hart and Hayes, 18 months, and daughter, Aspen, 3, dressed in Christmas pajamas.

It's been a busy month for the mother of three, who has been vocal about her split from Jim on her personal blog. One week before Christmas, Meghan spoke out about her weight struggles after her social media followers told her she looked "too thin" in recent photos.

“’Not trying to overstep but are you okay? You’re so thin and it’s not cute.’ Let me break it down: NO! I am not ok,” the embattled star, 35, poignantly reflected.

“Within the last 5 months I have found out my son has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during Hart’s therapy,” she wrote, going in-depth about her personal issues.

In June, Jim admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between Edmonds and the woman.

Months later, he and the family's nanny, Carly Wilson, also denied the allegations that they carried on an affair.

While Meghan revealed she did experience "joy and laughter" over the holidays, her estranged husband Jim recently announced he went "off the grid" with his daughter Hayley on a fishing excursion.