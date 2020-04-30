Jim Edmonds responds to ex Meghan King Edmonds' comment about child support payments: ‘It’s no one’s business’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jim Edmonds is responding to a comment his soon-to-be ex-wife made about child support payments not being enough for her groceries.

Jim and Meghan King Edmonds have been locked in a contentious split since Jim filed for divorce in October after a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he ultimately denied. Still, as they seek to finalize their divorce, they continue to bicker with each other in the public eye.

According to Page Six, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star responded to a comment on Instagram in which a follower asked if Jim was giving enough cash in child support payments to pay for their three kids, daughter Aspen, 3 and sons Hayes and Hart, 2.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

“Girl I have a career thank you very much! That child support is not buying me gold and baubles — it barely pays for groceries for my tribe!” Meghan reportedly wrote.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Jim’s rep, Steve Honig, explained that while the former MLB player won’t be revealing how much money he pays in child support, he believes it’s more than enough to cover his ex and their kids.

“We’re not going to give numbers because it’s no one’s business, but if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Faberge,” Honig said. “Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above-and-beyond what he is required to do.”

IS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DEADLY AS SARS, MERS? MAYO CLINIC VIROLOGIST DR. MATTHEW BINNICKER EXPLAINS

He concluded: “Meghan’s comments are an insult to all the single mothers who are genuinely struggling financially and working multiple jobs to make ends meet.”

Representatives for Meghan did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The spat between the two over child support comes weeks after Jim revealed to the world that he is in good health after testing positive for both pneumonia and the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I appreciate everyone who has sent well wishes and wished me the best," Edmonds said on Instagram at the time. "I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before I got tested."