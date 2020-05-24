Meghan King Edmonds spends time 'healing' while kids spend holiday weekend with ex-husband Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds has found a special way to spend her time over Memorial Day weekend.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her recent mountain biking adventure.

In a video, King Edmonds, 35, explained that she had never been mountain biking before.

"Guess what I did today. I went mountain biking for the first time ever. Actual, real mountain biking," the reality star said in a video on her Instagram story. "It was crazy. It was hard and super-duper scary, but I want to go again."

She then shared a handful of pictures from her day on the trail, including a picture of herself enjoying her bike.

"Def wouldn't have guessed this is what I'd be doing over MDW 2020 but here's proof I did the mountain thing," she wrote over the picture. "(I had an E bike to help so I totally cheated)."

She added: "Y'all... nature is HEALING."

In another Instagram post from Saturday, King Edmonds shared a photo of herself while walking up a steep hill.

"MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman," she wrote in the caption.

The post revealed King Edmonds was in Park City, Utah. Us Weekly reported that Park City was home to King Edmonds' new boyfriend, Christian Schauf.

King Edmonds has shared three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds: Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 1 -- who have been spending the long weekend with their dad.

Jim shared photos of the kiddos on his Instagram story, writing, "All ready for the Holiday weekend #pooltime," over a picture of Aspen.