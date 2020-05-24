Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Real Housewives
Published

Meghan King Edmonds spends time 'healing' while kids spend holiday weekend with ex-husband Jim Edmonds

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 23Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Meghan King Edmonds has found a special way to spend her time over Memorial Day weekend.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her recent mountain biking adventure.

In a video, King Edmonds, 35, explained that she had never been mountain biking before.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS CALLS QUARANTINE AS A SINGLE MOM 'SOUL-SUCKING HOUSE ARREST'

Meghan King Edmonds spent time mountain biking over Memorial Day Weekend.

Meghan King Edmonds spent time mountain biking over Memorial Day Weekend. (Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram)

"Guess what I did today. I went mountain biking for the first time ever. Actual, real mountain biking," the reality star said in a video on her Instagram story. "It was crazy. It was hard and super-duper scary, but I want to go again."

She then shared a handful of pictures from her day on the trail, including a picture of herself enjoying her bike.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS 'WASN'T LOOKING FORWARD' TO MOTHER'S DAY FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM EX JIM EDMONDS

"Def wouldn't have guessed this is what I'd be doing over MDW 2020 but here's proof I did the mountain thing," she wrote over the picture. "(I had an E bike to help so I totally cheated)."

She added: "Y'all... nature is HEALING."

In another Instagram post from Saturday, King Edmonds shared a photo of herself while walking up a steep hill.

"MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman," she wrote in the caption.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS DANCES TO 'SINGLE LADIES' AFTER EX JIM EDMONDS REVEALS NEW GIRLFRIEND

The post revealed King Edmonds was in Park City, Utah. Us Weekly reported that Park City was home to King Edmonds' new boyfriend, Christian Schauf.

Jim Edmonds spent Memorial Day Weekend with his children.

Jim Edmonds spent Memorial Day Weekend with his children. (Jim Edmonds/Instagram)

King Edmonds has shared three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds: Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 1 -- who have been spending the long weekend with their dad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jim shared photos of the kiddos on his Instagram story, writing, "All ready for the Holiday weekend #pooltime," over a picture of Aspen.