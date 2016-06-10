Megan Fox shades Will Arnett for bring young girlfriends to 'Ninja Turtle' set

Will Arnett might need some aloe for this burn! The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" star got a reality check from his co-star, Megan Fox, on Wednesday when she visited Conan.

"He's super funny. He's exactly like you would anticipate he is, only he's very professional," she said, causing the audience to laugh. "No, I don't mean that in a bad way. You'd think he'd be joking around while we're rolling, but he's not. He's focused and doing what we're supposed to do."

But that doesn't mean the comedian didn't have a few distractions on set. Fox also dove into story about her co-star's love life that she admitted he wouldn't be too pleased to hear on national television.

"During the first "Turtles," he was sort of dating a lot, and every other week there was a new girlfriend and he would bring them to set," the 30-year-old actress dished. "They were progressively getting younger and younger as the weeks went on."

Finally Fox confronted Arnett about his ladies, saying, "It got to the point where I was like, 'Buddy, I'm worried should I talk to craft service and make sure they have Lunchables for your girlfriend? There's no food here with cartoon characters on it!'"



Ouch!

The action stars have been poking fun at one another throughout their press tour. After Fox visited the set of Chelsea Handler's Netflix show and read the host her astrological chart, Arnett came on the same show mocking Fox's beliefs.

Arnett was previously married twice, to Penelope Ann Miller from 1994 to 1995 and to SNL alum Amy Poehler from 2003 to 2014. Since then, he's had a series of reported romances but nothing long term.