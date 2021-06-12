Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly shack up in $30,000-per-month Airbnb

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are shacking up in an Airbnb rental, estimated at $30,000 per month, in Los Angeles’ upscale Sherman Oaks neighborhood, The Post can reveal.

The affectionate, PDA-heavy couple, who have been dating since last summer, have been staying in a five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode spanning over 5,300 square feet.

Newly constructed in April, sources tell The Post the couple moved into the rental just last month.

Amenities include a pool, spa, basketball court, an open deck and a terrace from the main suite of the residence.

There is also a second family home in the back of the main residence, which is separately up for rent.

Other features of the home include a two-car garage, a 26-foot entryway with Baja shelves installed throughout the home and a chef’s kitchen.

Fox, 35, and MGK, 31, born Colson Baker, reportedly rented the home in an off-market transaction, according to sources.

On Sunday, the two were spotted at the highly publicized Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather fight. The "My Ex’s Best Friend" crooner carried his girlfriend around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before the event.

