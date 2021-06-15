Expand / Collapse search
'Blacklist' lead Megan Boone exiting series after eight seasons

The acttess has played FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen on the series since it began

By Joe Otterson | Variety
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"The Blacklist" star Megan Boone is leaving the NBC drama series after eight seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Boone has played FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen on the series since it began, starring opposite James Spader. With her exit, Spader, Harry Lennix, and Diego Klattenhoff are the only original cast members left on the show.

NBC declined to comment.

News of Boone’s exit comes ahead of "The Blacklist" Season 8 finale. There are two episodes left in the current season, with the next scheduled to air on June 16 followed by the finale on June 23.

At the time of her exit, Boone will have appeared in over 170 episodes of "The Blacklist." She also played the role of Keen in the short-lived spinoff series "The Blacklist: Redemption." Boone recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed Amazon series "The Underground Railroad," playing the role of Miss Lucy in the show’s second episode. Her other credits include "Law & Order: LA," "Sex and the City 2," and "Blue Bloods."

Megan Boone, who starred as Liz Keen on ‘The Blacklist,' is leaving the show after eight seasons. 

Megan Boone, who starred as Liz Keen on ‘The Blacklist,' is leaving the show after eight seasons.  (Will Hart/NBC)

"The Blacklist" was renewed for Season 9 back in January. Spader stars as Raymond "Red" Reddington, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, who helps the Bureau track down the most notorious criminals in the world.

Spader, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers on the series. Davis Entertainment produces in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television. Bokenkamp created the series and serves as co-showrunner with Eisendrath.

Deadline was first to report Boone’s exit from the series.

