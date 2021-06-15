'The Talk' renewed for Season 12 following Sharon Osbourne exit drama

CBS announced that "The Talk" has been renewed for Season 12 following a year of controversy that saw Sharon Osbourne exit the long-running show.

The daytime talk show revealed on Twitter that it will be returning for another year, bringing it into 2022, with a brief note informing followers and fans.

"JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on @CBS returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk!" the show tweeted Monday evening.

Unfortunately, the tweet does not mention if all the panelists are returning or if there will be a replacement for Osbourne in the upcoming season. Currently, the show is forging ahead with hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth, who stuck around in the wake of the former reality star and wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s departure.

Representatives for "The Talk" had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Osbourne's exit came a few weeks after a heated exchange between her and co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which Osbourne expressed support for Piers Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry 's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey .

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," CBS' statement said in a statement at the time.

It continued: "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

On the March 10 episode, the co-hosts talked about Morgan's previous statements about Markle, which many have deemed racist. Osbourne clarified during the interview, however, that she did not agree with Morgan's opinions, but pressed Underwood to "educate" her about the racist undertones of his criticism of Markle, 39.

The former reality star would later claim that executives set her up for the damning conversation.