Meg Ryan believes 'aging is not that terrifying' after being called 'unrecognizable'

Meg Ryan is not afraid of getting older.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Ryan, 62, shared that she wished "someone" had assured her earlier in life to not be too worried about aging.

"Our culture is so obsessed with youth," the actress told the outlet. "As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Aging is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.’"

Ryan has recently been labeled "unrecognizable" as fans speculate whether she's had plastic surgery done. Although the "When Harry met Sally" actress did not confirm or deny the speculation, she said she doesn't pay attention to the gossip.

MEG RYAN SEEN FOR FIRST TIME IN 6 MONTHS AS SHE SUPPORTS PAL MICHAEL J. FOX AT DOCUMENTARY SCREENING

The comments surrounding plastic surgery speculation began when Ryan announced her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus. "What Happens Later," starring Ryan and David Duchovny, was released Nov. 3.

MEG RYAN'S EX JOHN MELLENCAMP ADMITS HE WAS 'A S---TY BOYFRIEND': 'SHE DOESN'T LOVE ME SO MUCH'

"I can’t pay attention to it. I just can’t," Ryan told Glamour. "It’s not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid."

Ryan has learned to put herself first as she has gotten older and stopped worrying about pleasing everyone else.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be," she said. "With age, you get to a place where you say what you mean without thinking about how it’s going to land. You just say what you want."

Ryan has two adult children: an adopted daughter, Daisy, and son, Jack Quaid, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Dennis Quaid. The former couple wed in 1991 before separating in 2001.

"My kids have always been a blast. They’re the best hang," Ryan said of her children. "They’re so alive in their curiosity and interest in the world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ryan told the outlet that Daisy is enjoying her first year in college as Jack follows his parent's footsteps and takes on acting.

"I’m just so happy to know them, to be their mom," she said.

Jack currently stars on the action series "The Boys," and Ryan always knew her son had something special.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream," she recalled. "He was playing Bottom. I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, ‘Oh, no. He’s good. He’s really good.’ I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he’s also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew."