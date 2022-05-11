‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis weren’t asked to return, director confirms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski shared that bringing back the female characters played by Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis was never considered for the 2022 sequel.

During an interview with Insider, Kosinski said, "Those weren't stories that we were throwing around."

Ryan, 60, played the character of Goose’s wife Carole Bradshaw in the 1986 movie, and McGillis, 64, played Top Gun instructor Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood.

According to Kosinski, the filmmakers wanted to take "Top Gun: Maverick" in a different direction.

"I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Kosinski shared. "It was important to introduce some new characters."

In July 2019, McGillis shared with Entertainment Tonight that she was never asked to return to the franchise.

She said to the outlet, "I look age appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about."

McGillis continued: "To me, I'd much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff."

Tom Cruise will return to the franchise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, along with Val Kilmer returning as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Cruise recently showed up to the world premiere in a helicopter.

The 59-year-old movie star's helicopter touched down on the retired USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California. The helicopter was emblazoned with Cruise's name and the "Top Gun: Maverick" logo.

Cruise explained to the cameras that it was "an honor" to be at the movie premiere following coronavirus lockdowns.

"But to be here to see you all," Cruise said on the red carpet. "This is the first time I've been on a movie set for years in lockdown and shooting. I'm seeing faces again and this is humanity back, you know. It's an honor to be here for me."

"Top Gun: Maverick" has been highly anticipated by fans as the release was pushed several times due to coronavirus.

The film is set to premiere on May 27.

