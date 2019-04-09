McCain family says John’s beloved dog passed away in ‘tragic accident’

The McCain family announced Monday that late Sen. John McCain’s beloved dog, Burma, died “in a tragic accident.”

Cindy McCain made the announcement on her Instagram page.

“To all who loved our dear Burma. She died today in a tragic accident at our beloved Hidden Valley. She [is] now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven now,” she wrote.

Meghan McCain wrote a tribute to the dog on Instagram.

“Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further … our dog Burma was my father’s birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him,” “The View” host wrote.

“She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs,” she continued.

“The View” host shared videos of Burma swimming and a photo of her late father with the dog.

She ended her post saying she hoped the dog was “in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad.”

The late Arizona senator died in August after a battle with brain cancer.