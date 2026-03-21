Chuck Norris' children share heartfelt tributes after his sudden death at 86

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Chuck Norris' family members are paying tribute to the late actor on social media following his death on Thursday, March 19, at the age of 86.

The martial arts legend's twins, Dakota and Danilee, each posted their own heartfelt tributes on Instagram, featuring photos of them with their father throughout the years.

Dakota shared a series of black-and-white photos of him with Norris, including one of the two of them sitting side-by-side when he was a kid, taken from behind, writing, "It’s hard to find the right words for this, but I’ll do my best."

"You’ve been the man I looked up to my whole life," he wrote in his caption. "Your generosity, your kindness, your courage, your integrity, your strength, your discipline, and your faith in the Lord were just a handful of things I always admired about you. You lived your life with purpose and with love for all people."

CHUCK NORRIS CREDITED MOTHER'S PRAYERS FOR SAVING HIM FROM 'LOSING MY SOUL TO HOLLYWOOD'

He then called the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star "the greatest father God could have ever given me and the finest man I’ve ever known," and credited him for always being there for him and making "sure I knew how much you loved me."

"Honest to God, I don’t think there was a single day that went by where you didn’t say it," he added. "I’m so proud to be your son. The memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the constant laughs we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life."

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Dakota concluded his tribute by thanking his father for "everything you gave to our family and for the example" he set for them, adding he hopes to "live a life that honors you and makes you proud."

"I love you, Dad. I’ll miss you forever," he wrote.

His twin, Danilee, shared her own tribute on social media, featuring a series of photos of her and her dad over the years.

The post included pictures of Norris carrying her as a baby, the two of them sitting next to each other on the beach, one of her asleep on his lap as an adult and another of her asleep on his lap as a baby. She started the post by stating "Grief is a good enough word to describe" what she is feeling and that "losing a parent is something that you are never prepared for."

"Before I take the much needed time for myself and my family, I wanted to dedicate this post to my sweet father and acknowledge the amazing man he is," she wrote. "My dad was my protector. The moment I was born and as soon as he took me in his arms, I’ve been his little girl. That was something I would always acknowledge even when I was too big to be cradled properly."

She described her father as someone who "loved so deeply and cared for every single person in his life with so much tenderness," saying that while "he may have a warrior exterior, but his heart was so full of love."

"To say how thankful I am for him being my dad is an understatement," she added. "He has been my safe person these past 24 years and I am constantly filled with gratitude for how much wisdom and love he has bestowed me and my brother. I will forever carry on his legacy and shower others in that compassion that he so frequently showed."

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She continued: "There is so much I want to say with 24 years worth of memories I could write about, but I will go ahead and at least say this – I could not have asked the Lord for a more amazing father. I thank You, Lord, for blessing me with a father who took every opportunity to show me that he wanted to give us a good life."

Danilee then thanked her father "for supporting me in all my passions and for pushing me to not shy away from the impossible," and for the "constant compassion" and love he showed her which "made me learn to love myself."

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She concluded her post by writing, "I promise I will always and forever try to make you proud even if you already reminded me every day that it was impossible not to. I love you forever."

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Norris shares Dakota and Danilee with his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O'Kelley, whom he married in November 1998. He is also survived by his children Dina, Mike and Eric, as well as 13 grandchildren.

The family announced his death on Friday, March 20, on Instagram.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the post reads.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

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