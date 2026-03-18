Coldplay Kiss Cam exec accuses Gwyneth Paltrow and Ryan Reynolds of fueling scandal with viral ad

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HR executive Kristin Cabot took a swipe at Gwyneth Paltrow and Ryan Reynolds over the Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal.

Cabot insisted Hollywood should have stayed out of the drama instead of releasing an ad for the company she used to work for.

"That was really disappointing to me," Cabot explained during a sit-down interview for "The Oprah Podcast." "I felt like Gwyneth, someone whose company [Goop] is founded on or framed around uplifting women and women’s well-being... I don’t know why she felt she needed to throw gas on the fire and get involved in all of this."

"It just felt really hypocritical to me and unnecessary," she added.

HR EXEC INVOLVED IN COLDPLAY KISS CAM SCANDAL SAYS DEATH THREATS LEFT KIDS FEARING FOR HER LIFE

Paltrow appeared in an ad for Astronomer — the company who employed Cabot until her relationship with married then-CEO Andy Byron was made public at the fateful Coldplay concert.

WATCH: COLDPLAY'S CHRIS MARTIN CATCHES COUPLE ON KISS CAM, JOKINGLY ASKS IF THEY'RE HAVING AN AFFAIR

Cabot also took issue with Reynolds' part in the ad, which mocked the viral moment.

"I don't wanna let Ryan Reynolds off the hook either," she said. "He produced the ad, he created it, and his wife has just gone through something really similar over the last year."

"I find it really kind of astounding that he thought this was a great way to lead," Cabot added.

Winfrey said she called Paltrow to ask her about the ad.

"She said that she was told that you and Andy Byron had signed off on that commercial, and she said she wouldn't have done it if she hadn't heard that you had signed off on the commercial," Winfrey said, explaining Paltrow had given permission to share the information.

"She communicated that to me as well," Cabot replied.

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Cabot agreed that the commercial just added fuel to the fire.

"It made everything in that moment and, for ensuing days or weeks, it made everything harder," she said. "It made it a lot harder for my kids too. I think when a celebrity gets involved like that … they're teenagers, like I said, they know who she is. They know, and it just added to it in a way that was so unnecessary. But people have their own needs and I can't speculate as to what those are."

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During her interview, Cabot opened up about the harassment she endured after video of her and her boss at the time, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron , enjoying a romantic moment at a Coldplay concert went viral in 2025.

Chris Martin, the band's frontman, and much of the internet assumed the two had been caught in an affair, and the narrative spread like wildfire.

Despite the global speculation about an illicit affair, Cabot maintained that she was already separated from her husband at the time and that he was aware of her "very close" working relationship with Byron.

She was repeatedly told that the situation would blow over but said that instead it derailed her career and her life.

Cabot revealed that the internet frenzy didn’t just cost her a job, it left her teenage children fearing for her life amid death threats and public harassment. She told Winfrey that her children became concerned they might lose her after they overheard a conversation about the online death threats.

"They were terrified for me," she explained.

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