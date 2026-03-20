Chuck Norris credited mother's prayers for saving him from 'losing my soul to Hollywood'

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Chuck Norris once credited his mother for saving his "soul" when he needed it the most.

In May 2021, the late actor and martial artist wished his mom a happy 100th birthday in an article published on World Net Daily, where he thanked her for staying by his side through the highs and lows of his life.

"My mother has prayed for me all my life, through thick and thin," he wrote. "When I was born, I almost died from complications. When nearly losing my soul to Hollywood a few decades ago, she was back home praying for my success and salvation. She even prayed for me to find a woman to change my life, and it worked."

Norris first found success as a martial artist, earning black belts in multiple disciplines before transitioning to acting in 1972 when he appeared opposite Bruce Lee in "Enter the Dragon."

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He then starred as the main character in "Walker, Texas Ranger" from 1993 to 2001.

In the birthday tribute to his mother, he said she "has been an example of perseverance and faith her whole life," and opened up about how he lost his way for a short time during his career as an actor.

"I've always maintained my faith throughout my martial arts, movie, and television careers, but there was also a time when I lost my way. As resilient as I thought I was, I swallowed the hook of the Hollywood lifestyle," he wrote in his book, "Official Chuck Norris Fact [Joke] Book."

"Mom continued to pray for me throughout those years, and I'm convinced that's how and why God brought Gena into my life," he added, referencing his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O'Kelley. "She is a beacon of God's light and love, just as my mom is. Gena brought me back to my childhood faith – in which compromise was unbecoming, transparency was a virtue, humility was required, and belief was daily practiced."

He further elaborated on his journey back to his faith in an interview with "The 700 Club," explaining how the death of his friend, Lee Atwater, started him on the right path.

When visiting his dying friend, Norris said Atwater told him to "trust in the Lord." Norris noted that while the moment brought him to tears, he "was still so wrapped up in" Hollywood "and trying to be more successful in my acting," that he allowed the words to "slide out of the side of my head there."

"Finally, my best friend said, 'You have got to get your act together. You are really not a happy guy. There’s a woman I want you to meet. I’m going to invite her to Dallas,'" he said.

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The girl in Dallas happened to be O’Kelley, whom he met in 1997. They were married in November 1998, and they welcomed twins Dakota and Danilee in 2001.

He is also a father to Mike, Eric and Dina Norris.

In an October 2006 article on World Net Daily, Norris addressed the many jokes made about him, such as "When the Boogeyman goes to sleep every night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris." He referred to one which referred to him as "Superman," saying while he "didn't always" realize he wasn't, he does now.

"As a six-time world karate champion and then a movie star, I put too much trust in who I was, what I could do and what I acquired," he wrote. "I forgot how much I needed others and especially God. Whether we are famous or not, we all need God. We also need other people."

Norris' Christian values led to him founding the martial arts program Kickstart Kids, a Texas-based nonprofit operating primarily within Texas public schools, in 1990, in partnership with President George H. W. Bush.

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It first launched in 1992 in four schools and now operates in 58 schools across the state. Since launching over 30 years ago, more than 120,000 students have been through the program.

"Our unique multi-year, intensity progressive values curriculum is delivered in the form of videos, stories and group discussion," the website states. "Through this layered methodology, Kickstart Kids teaches students to be respectful, self-disciplined, driven, confident, and hardworking. It builds resilience for the individual, loyalty for the team, and compassion for their fellow students."

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