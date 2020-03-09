Max von Sydow, star of 'The Exorcist,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars,' dead at 90

Acclaimed actor from “The Exorcist” “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones,” Max von Sydow, has died at age 90.

Representatives for the star confirmed to Fox News that the star died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, but did not comment on any official cause of death.

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow,” a statement from his wife, Catherine, reads.

Throughout his decades-long career, the Swedish actor lent his talents to film, TV and voiceover, having provided the wise, deep voice of characters in popular video games such as “The Elder Scrolls.”

Fans may remember him as Lor San Tekka in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” or as the Three-eyed Raven in “Game of Thrones.” Perhaps one of his most memorable roles, though, was as Father Merrin, the priest who arrives to exorcise the demon from a young girl in the horror classic “The Exorcist.”

According to Deadline, von Sydow got his start in the film business through collaborations with his industry mentor, film director Ingmar Bergman, with credits in “The Seventh Seal,” “Wild Strawberries” and “The Virgin Spring.”

Variety notes that he got his start with American audiences in 1965 in the role of Jesus Christ in George Stevens’ epic “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” He would go on to gain an Oscar nomination for his role in “Pelle the Conqueror." He earned another nomination from the Academy in 2012 for best-supporting actor for his part in the film “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”