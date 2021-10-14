Actor Matthew Mindler's cause and manner of death revealed

Actor Matthew Mindler 's cause and manner of death have been revealed.

The actor, known for his role in the film "Our Idiot Brother," died of complications of sodium nitrate toxicity, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania confirmed to Fox News. He was 19 years old.

Mindler's manner of death was ruled a suicide. In documents, the coroner confirms the death is "due to injury."

The star was born on Nov. 23, 2001. His death date is listed as Aug. 28.

JOHN TRAVOLTA PAYS TRIBUTE TO KELLY PRESTON ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 59TH BIRTHDAY

Sodium nitrate is listed online as an oxidizing agent and is known to preserve foods. It can cause hypotension.

Mindler's mother Monica spoke to TMZ to discuss his tragic passing and described it as a "wake-up call" for others. The matriarch told the outlet she had a look at her son's recent Internet history and found that he was searching for information about the substance.

His mother added that she did not know this was something he had been researching and that her son appears to have ordered enough for four people on Amazon at a cost of just $15. She said she hopes to raise awareness about her son's death and the dangers of sodium nitrate.

MATTHEW MINDLER, ‘OUR IDIOT BROTHER’ ACTOR, MISSING FROM COLLEGE

Back in August, the former child actor was reported missing from Millersville University. His body was later found near the school's campus in Lancaster County.

"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," Millersville University president Daniel A. Wubah wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Mindler's biggest role as a kid was opposite Paul Rudd in the 2011 film. He also starred in "As the World Turns," and "Frequency" in 2013 but hasn't acted since 2016.