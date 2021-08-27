Matthew Mindler, ‘Our Idiot Brother’ actor, missing from college

Former child actor Matthew Mindler is missing from college.

The 19-year-old "As the World Turns" alum was reported missing late Wednesday night from his Pennslyvania school, Millersville University.

Mindler didn't return to his college dorm and hasn't been answering calls from his family.

"Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021," the university said in a statement on social media.

"Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers (swipe to see photos). Matt attended classes Monday and Tuesday but did not attend yesterday or this morning."



"University Police are in contact with Matt’s mother and are working with campus staff for assistance in locating Matt. University Police filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center this afternoon, less than 24 hours after the initial report and have also notified local police departments."



"If anyone has any information on Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu 717-871-5972 . Information can also be confidentially reported through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App."

Mindler's biggest role as a kid was opposite Paul Rudd in the 2011 film "Our Idiot Brother." He also starred in "Frequency" in 2013 but hasn't acted since 2016.

A rep for Millersville University didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.